SECTIONS
Front Page
Print

Supremes halt House subpoena for Trump's taxes

Briefing schedule set up

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 26, 2019 at 9:39am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The Supreme Court granted President Trump's request that a temporary hold be placed on the House Oversight Committee's access to his financial records.

The top United States court announced on Monday an emergency stay until the justices decide whether to take up the president's appeals case, blocking House Democrats from enforcing a subpoena for his tax records that had been upheld by a lower court last month.

Trump's attorneys agreed to an expedited review of a lower court ruling granting access, but the Supreme Court's move comes as a win for the president in his efforts to conceal the records from the public. There were no noted dissents in the Monday decision, and the justices set up a briefing schedule to hear arguments from both sides on whether they should hear Trump's appeal this term.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Supremes halt House subpoena for Trump's taxes
AOC creates new term for 'free stuff' she wants to give away
'HAIL SATAN' spray-painted on church
Sex-abuse victims: Catholic Church pressured us into unfair settlements
How Republicans won Phase 1 of impeachment
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×