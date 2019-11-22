SECTIONS
Health
Print

Surgeons use straws to drain man's bladder in mid-flight medical emergency

Doctors improvise with tape and oxygen mask tubing to make device to save patient on plane

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 22, 2019 at 4:56pm
Print

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING PRESS) A doctor saved a man's life aboard a flight by sucking urine from his bladder for almost 40 minutes straight.

The medical emergency broke out on a China Southern Airlines flight to New York on Tuesday, the South China Morning Post reported.

Cabin crew put out the call for a doctor on board after an elderly passenger with a swollen stomach began complaining of severe pain.

Luckily vascular surgeon Zhang Hong was aboard, and quickly managed to determine that the man had around a liter of urine trapped in his bladder, but wasn't able to urinate.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×