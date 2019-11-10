SECTIONS
Target called out for 'racist' anti-theft devices on cosmetics

Angry shoppers say security stickers only placed on darker shades of makeup

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 9, 2019 at 9:50pm
(DAILY MAIL) Target is under fire after a picture was shared widely on social media, showing only the darkest shades of Elf Cosmetics foundations marked with anti-theft stickers.

A Twitter user shared the since deleted post earlier this week in a tweet aimed at the retail giant that garnered more than 16,000 retweets.

The photo showed rows of foundations ranging several skin tones, but four of the darker tones were covered in stickers reading, 'This item is electronically protected.'

