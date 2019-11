(FOX NEWS) -- A North Carolina teacher was suspended after she allegedly segregated students — based on their religious and political beliefs.

Julia Lopp, a Spanish teacher at South Johnson High School in Four Oaks, around 40 miles northeast of Fayetteville, was suspended with pay as Johnston County Public Schools investigates.

Lopp is accused of splitting up students based on certain beliefs, like whether they supported abortion or not, WNCN-TV reported.

Read the full story ›