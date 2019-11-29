Texas governor has perfect response to charge 'God put you in wheelchair'

(FOX NEWS) -- Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has been attacked and mocked before by his political opponents for being in a wheelchair, so it's no surprise he had the perfect response this week when someone suggested his disability was caused by God.

Abbott, 62, was left paralyzed from the waist down after a 1984 freak accident involving an oak tree falling on him during a jog in Houston. He has used a wheelchair ever since.

On Friday, he tweeted an inspirational video of a young man in a wheelchair climbing up an indoor wall with the caption: "Never quit. Never give up. Overcome any challenge."

