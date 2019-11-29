SECTIONS
Texas governor has perfect response to charge 'God put you in wheelchair'

'Never give up. Overcome any challenge'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 29, 2019 at 9:14am
(FOX NEWS) -- Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has been attacked and mocked before by his political opponents for being in a wheelchair, so it's no surprise he had the perfect response this week when someone suggested his disability was caused by God.

Abbott, 62, was left paralyzed from the waist down after a 1984 freak accident involving an oak tree falling on him during a jog in Houston. He has used a wheelchair ever since.

On Friday, he tweeted an inspirational video of a young man in a wheelchair climbing up an indoor wall with the caption: "Never quit. Never give up. Overcome any challenge."

WND News Services

