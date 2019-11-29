Thankful for all our canine heroes

While Americans are spending time over this weekend thinking of the many things for which to be grateful and, of course, enjoying a holiday feast, there are some creatures who deserve our thanks and who we often totally ignore.

I'm thinking of the role dogs play in dealing with our security – whether within our homes and businesses or within the borders of our country, as well as those who serve with our military across the world.

Just last week, President Trump welcomed a hero dog to the White House. It was Conan, the military canine, who was awarded an honorary Medal of Honor for his role in the death of jihadist ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Conan chased Baghdadi into a dead-end tunnel in his Syrian hideout.

When he realized he was trapped, Baghdadi detonated his suicide vest, killing himself and two children who were with him.

Conan was injured in the explosion by some electric cables, but he has been treated and will make a full recovery.

A Belgian Malinois, who is a veteran of many combat missions, Conan is one of many of his breed serving our country with distinction.

They are smart, talented, dedicated and brave. They are an important asset for our human military in their many roles across the world, on land, in the air and on the seas.

Conan wasn't the only service canine to be recognized this week. Our Border Patrol uses K-9 agents in their difficult jobs at the border between our country and Mexico. One of those canines is being recognized as she ends more than 10 years of Border Patrol service.

As reported in Breitbart, the dog in question is "Pecky." Specifically, El Centro Sector Border Patrol K-9 Agent Pecky officially retires Nov. 30; agents gathered this week to honor her. According to El Centro Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Ryan J. Scudder, "These service dogs are invaluable to our agency. I can't express enough how proud we are of our K-9 department."

Pecky's service includes the interdiction of some 2.5 tons of various drugs. According to the agency, she was involved in the seizure of 1,823 pounds of marijuana, 578 pounds of cocaine, 1,403 pounds of methamphetamine and 1,018 pounds of heroin. According to Border Patrol officials, those drugs had an approximate street value of $27 million dollars.

Think of it – without her work, those drugs would have come into the streets of our country and into the lives of countless Americans, and the monetary value of them would have financed terrorist and criminal trafficking.

Think of it – she is just one of many canine agents serving our country, most of whom you've never hear of.

Agent Pecky, who is 11 years old, was trained and admitted into service under the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Canine Program. Its primary goal is terrorist detection and apprehension; the secondary goal is detection and seizure of controlled substances and other contraband.

According to the report by the agency, "The working CBP canine team has become the best tool available to detect and apprehend persons attempting to gain entry (to our country) to organize, incite and carry out acts of terrorism."

The K-0 agents are trained not only to detect drugs but also humans being smuggled into the U.S. They also track the routes of migrants and smugglers along the border areas. In this age of more and more violence along the border from the drug cartels, the role of these canine agents has become more important.

The use of canines in law enforcement has a long history, and it is increasing as various police departments choose to have canine units.

There's no question that choice increases the expenses to the jurisdiction, but the benefits outweigh the cost.

Of course, many Americans own dogs specifically for protection of their homes and property and, yes, for the safety of their children. There's no doubt that the presence of a dog will deter a criminal – even if he is armed.

A well-trained canine is fearless and determined to do the job at hand – and for that, I am eternally grateful.

Yes, I am a "dog nut" – for me, life is not complete without one, for their devotion, love, loyalty, diligence and often goofiness!

When I was a baby in NYC, my parents had a German shepherd to protect me. I have a picture of him sitting next to my carriage. Unfortunately, some SOB poisoned him, and we lost him. I've never forgotten that as part of our family history, and ever since have had dogs in my life for all the good reasons to have them.

So on this Thanksgiving, and all the others to follow, I give thanks to Pecky and Conan and all the other canines for their beauty, devotion and smarts as they serve us both in and out of the country.

We need them now more than ever.

