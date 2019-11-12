SECTIONS
Tillerson pushes back on claims he tried to undermine Trump

'We undertook our best efforts to implement' president's decisions

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 12, 2019 at 8:52am
(DAILY MAIL) -- Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is denying claims by Nikki Haley that he was disloyal to President Trump.

Haley, the former US ambassador to the United Nations, wrote a memoir in which she accused Tillerson and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly of trying to recruit her to 'save the country' by undermining the president.

Haley, a fierce Trump loyalist, made the allegations in her new book, With All Due Respect. She claims that Tillerson and Kelly should have taken their complaints directly to the president himself.

