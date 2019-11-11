Top makeup companies now market to men

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) -- Remember the days when men had to be either rock stars or Captain Jack Sparrow to pull off smudgy black “guyliner”? It seems like that’s where cosmetics began and ended for men in the 90s and early 2000s.

But today, if you browse through the men’s section of ASOS, the London-based company which targets millennials and Generation Z consumers, you will find a dedicated make-up section listing thousands of unisex and men’s-only beauty products.

One such product is the Liquid Foundation for Men by MMUK (Men’s Make-Up UK), which was voted in the September 2012 issue of Men’s Health as the world’s best male face make-up.

