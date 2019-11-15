Trump admin tells U.N.: U.S will not support abortion

(LIFE NEWS) The Trump administration reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights of women in and outside of the womb this week at an international population summit.

The Nairobi Summit on International Conference on Population and Development 2025, which is happening in Kenya this week, largely is a meeting of abortion activists and pro-abortion political leaders, according to the Heritage Foundation.

Hosted by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the summit is focusing on supporting and promoting abortions and recognizing the killing of an unborn child as a human right. The leading groups insist that abortion and reproductive rights are “the bedrock of gender equality,” The Guardian reports.

