VIDEO: Trump backers at college travel in 'packs' for safety after being mobbed

(DAILY CALLER) -- Following harassment by a leftist mob, and fearing for their safety, Binghamton University Republicans travel through campus accompanied by their peers, which they refer to as “packs.”

The students took these new measures after they were surrounded by an angry mob of 200 people on Thursday and had to be escorted to safety by campus police. What started as chants, name-calling, and demands to “pack up” and leave from the mob, escalated to destroying merchandise, overturning the display table, and yelling in the students’ faces.

At the time this incident occurred, Turning Point USA and College Republicans were tabling on campus to promote an upcoming event scheduled for the following week. The marketing strategy included handing out hot chocolate and adorning a table they had set up with conservative-themed posters and merchandise.

(NOTE: Video contains graphic language):

