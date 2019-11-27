SECTIONS
Trump to call Mexican drug cartels terrorists

'We're well into that process'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 27, 2019 at 9:01am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- President Trump said he will designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations for the violence stemming from their trafficking of narcotics and humans.

"I don't want to say what I'm going to do, but they will be designated,” Trump told former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly on Tuesday when asked about the possibility of targeting the cartels with drone strikes.

”I’ve been working on that for the last 90 days. You know designation is not that easy. You have to go through a process, and we're well into that process,” he said.

