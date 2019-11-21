SECTIONS
Trump flips another appeals court to GOP-appointed majority

3rd under president's promise to remake federal judiciary

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published November 20, 2019 at 8:21pm
President Donald Trump exits the Marine One helicopter (White House photo)

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has a Republican-appointed majority following the Senate's confirmation of a nominee by President Trump.

With the approval Tuesday of Judge Robert J. Luck by a 64-31 vote, the 11th Circuit become the third federal appeals court to flip to a majority of Republican-appointed active judges under Trump, the Washington Times reported.

Luck was appointed to the Florida Supreme Court earlier this year by Gov. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The 11th Circuit now has six active Republican-appointed judges and six Democratic-appointed ones. With the addition of senior judges to that count, the circuit has 11 Republican-appointed and nine Democratic.

Mike Davis, president of The Article III Project, explained to the Washington Times that cases deciding binding law require the full panel of active judges.

"As you see, President Trump flips these critically important federal circuit courts and transform the judiciary; it reminds Republicans and conservatives why elections matter," Davis said.

