Trump joins battle against opioid addiction with 3rd quarter salary

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- President Trump donated his full third-quarter salary to the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health to help further the department’s efforts to combat opioid addiction.

The president made good on his promise to donate his full $400,000 salary to various government agencies this week by cutting a check for $100,000 earmarked “to continue the ongoing fight against the opioid crisis.” The Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health manages federal public health offices and programs, including the surgeon general’s office.

In 2017, opioid overdoses claimed the lives of 47,600 Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Opioids were responsible for 67.8% of all drug overdose in the United States that year.

