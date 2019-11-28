SECTIONS
U.S. World
Print

Trump makes unannounced Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan

Serves up turkey dinners on his 1st trip to the country before announcing resumption of talks with Taliban

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 28, 2019 at 4:53pm
Print

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) President Donald Trump made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan on Thanksgiving to greet U..S troops and meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to discuss reopening talks with the Taliban.

It is his first visit to that country.

'There is nowhere that I'd rather celebrate this Thanksgiving than right here with the toughest, strongest best and bravest warriors on the face of the Earth,' Trump told the soldiers at Bagram Air Field.

'We flew 8331 miles to be here tonight for one simple reason, to tell you in person that this Thanksgiving is a special Thanksgiving,' Trump said in his remarks. 'We're doing so well. Our country is the strongest economically it has ever been.'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×