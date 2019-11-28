Trump makes unannounced Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) President Donald Trump made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan on Thanksgiving to greet U..S troops and meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to discuss reopening talks with the Taliban.

It is his first visit to that country.

'There is nowhere that I'd rather celebrate this Thanksgiving than right here with the toughest, strongest best and bravest warriors on the face of the Earth,' Trump told the soldiers at Bagram Air Field.

'We flew 8331 miles to be here tonight for one simple reason, to tell you in person that this Thanksgiving is a special Thanksgiving,' Trump said in his remarks. 'We're doing so well. Our country is the strongest economically it has ever been.'

