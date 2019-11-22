Trump: Pence will remain on 2020 ticket – 'He's our man 100%'

(THE HILL) President Trump on Friday sought to dispel rumors that he may make a change in his running mate ahead of the 2020 election, giving a vote of confidence to Vice President Pence.

Trump was asked during an interview with "Fox & Friends" about rumors that former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley might replace Pence as his running mate in the next election.

"Mike Pence — I know I’ve seen this rumor that keeps popping up, and Nikki would be great, but Mike Pence has done a phenomenal job as vice president," Trump said. "He’s our guy, he’s my friend, and look, we have a great team."

