Trump threatens to cut funding for California wildfires

Over governor's 'terrible job of forest management'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 3, 2019 at 8:47pm
(AP) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to cut US funding to California for aid during wildfires that have burned across the state during dry winds this fall. Neither of the two major fires burning in California are on forest land.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has done a “terrible job of forest management,” Trump tweeted. When fires rage, the governor comes to the federal government for help. “No more”, the president tweeted.

Newsom replied with a tweet of his own: “You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation.”

WND News Services
