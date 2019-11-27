Trump: U.S.-China trade deal closer but we're watching Hong Kong

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) -- US President Donald Trump said an interim trade agreement with China was moving closer following Tuesday’s telephone call between the countries’ top negotiators, but added that he was monitoring events in Hong Kong after months of anti-government protests in the city.

“We’re in the final throes of a very important deal,” Trump said at the White House. “It’s going very well, but at the same time we want to see it go well in Hong Kong.”

His comments on Tuesday came hours after a phone conversation between Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and the United States’ Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

