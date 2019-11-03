Tulsi: DNC 'implementing their own pre-primary election before voters get a chance to vote'

(FOX NEWS) -- 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, made it clear that she is running to defeat President Trump, disputing a claim from former White House adviser Steve Bannon that she once interviewed to be part of Trump’s administration, while also continuing to push back against Hillary Clinton and the Democratic establishment.

Gabbard appeared on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” immediately following Bannon, who claimed that Gabbard was in talks years ago for an administration job.

“First of all, I was not there to interview for a job; I was there to discuss my foreign policy views,” Gabbard stated. She then made a point to distance herself from Trump after Bannon said that Gabbard was “the type of person as a nation we want serving in the Cabinet” due to shared foreign policy principles.

