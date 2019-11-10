U.S. congressman wants to outlaw abortion-by-phone

A U.S. congressman proposes outlawing abortions by phone or computer.

The bill sponsored by Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, targets an industry faced with an aging team of abortionists with few prospects to replace them.

One solution is telemedicine, in which a doctor interviews a patient by video then prescribes abortion drugs.

The problem is the inability to address any immediate health risk if complications arise, and now Wright is proposing a solution.

To ban that activity.

His HR 4935, called the Teleabortion Prevention Act, would allow physicians to dispense abortion drugs only if they "have physically examined the patient, are physically present when the patient takes the medications, and conducts a follow-up visit."

Wright explained: "Although we currently have protections in place, pro-abortion groups are looking for ways to get around the law. There is evidence that teleabortion participants are not getting appropriate medical advice or assistance and ending up severely injured. No doctor should feel comfortable prescribing a life-ending pharmaceutical drug over the phone without physically being there to assess the patient."

Chemical abortions were nearly 40% of the industry's abortion activity in 2017, mostly using mifepristone/RU-486.

The drugs kill the unborn child.

Then misoprostol causes contractions that expel the dead body.

"Mifepristone has 19 pages of patient safety information with cautions and directions for those taking the drug. It includes risks of 'serious and sometimes fatal infections and bleeding' and that the drug can cause uterine rupture," according to Liberty Counsel, a pro-life legal defender.

The Food and Drug Administration has documented at least 4,000 cases of "serious adverse events" from the drugs.

Already, 18 states ban the practice.