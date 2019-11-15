U.S. human rights group sued for funding Palestinian balloon terror

(JERUSALEM POST) A newly filed $90 million US lawsuit has charged a Palestinian human rights group with financing hundreds of acts of environmental terrorism along Israel’s southern border with Gaza.

The lawsuit, filed at midnight Israel time on Wednesday, exposes an alleged conspiracy between the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR, also known as Education for a Just Peace in the Middle East) and Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and other designated terrorist organizations.

“This landmark case exposes a shocking and multi-layered planned conspiracy and campaign aimed at manipulating the public,” said Adv. Yifa Segal of the International Legal Forum.

