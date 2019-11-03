UArizona advertises 'Drag as Therapy' workshop as 'kid-friendly'

(CAMPUS REFORM) The University of Arizona hosted a workshop Saturday to help "guide" individuals through the exploration of the "cathartic experience" of dressing in drag.

In a news release obtained by Campus Reform, the university specifically noted that the event would be open to children. The workshop was conducted by a local drag queen by the name of "Piranha."

Titled "Drag as Therapy," the event was hosted by the University of Arizona Institute for LGBT Studies. The institute’s email invitation described Piranha's visit as one meant to "provide space for exploration of gender and art through drag" at an event where the drag queen would "guide" attendees "through the cathartic experience of creating wearable art, makeup looks and more!"

