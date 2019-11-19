The Democrat crime scene called Ukraine

In our long national street fight about "Russian interference" in the 2016 election, I've never heard anyone remind the public that such activity by our government around the world is so commonplace that we see it as a natural right.

Indeed, until the Clintons tried to leverage President Trump's alleged "collusion" with inconsequential Russian meddlers into a justification for impeachment, we all pretty much assumed that attempts to influence foreign governments through "spycraft" was just what countries do – no big deal. Thus, Obama's apparent interference in the Israeli elections to hurt Bibi Netanyahu (via a U.S. taxpayer-funded NGO) caused hardly a ripple in the pundit class now apoplectic about Donald Trump's innocent conversations with Ukraine's new president.

But overthrowing a sovereign government implicates international law, and if it involves the use of force, is absolutely illegal. That appears to be what Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden did in Ukraine, with regime-change broker (and currency-trading vulture) George Soros providing antifa-style street muscle in the Maidan. The open question of whether the Soros-funded network orchestrated the Ukraine street riots, sniper murders and violent civil war (and whether these actions – less than two years after Benghazi – involved clandestine U.S. military personnel or arms) makes Ukraine a crime scene, separate and apart from questions about the massive post-coup cash haul by the Obama team, or Joe Biden's admitted extortion of the Ukrainian president to force the ouster of the chief prosecutor investigating him.

Conservatives recognize that the Dem elites expected Hillary to be elected and protect them from all their Obama-era crimes. Less clear is why their post-election strategy for overthrowing Trump centered on the "Russian Collusion" narrative. I argue that it's always been about Ukraine, because their coup d'etat there was the key to making Russia a pariah state, and neutralizing the emergent anti-Soros, anti-globalist Russia was essential to advancing their plans for a global socialist government.

Thus Trump's campaign promise (then very popular with conservatives) to partner with Russia against globalism represented an existential threat to the elites. Therefore the Dem strategy had to accomplish two things:

TRENDING: After Pelosi insults him over whistleblower question, reporter hits back: 'It's called journalism'

1) force President Trump to abandon his Russia cooperation promise (which the collusion allegation did by making anything pro-Russian on his part look like confirmation of collusion), and

2) prevent exposure of the Democrats' crimes in Ukraine (by making any investigation by Trump look like political retaliation).

Let's review the "regime change" timeline to establish criminal motive and opportunity.

In 2009, as secretary of state, Hillary famously "reset" the relationship with Russia, which I argue was a pretext to facilitate the Clintons' personal enrichment through what is now known as the Uranium One scandal (in which Uranium One lobbyists paid the Clinton Foundation $145 million and Slick Willy got $500K for a Moscow speech). In any case, the reset treated Russia as a U.S. ally and remained official Obama policy for five years.

Meanwhile in Ukraine, financial hardship following the 2008 global recession triggered a crisis in '09 over $2.4 billion owed to Russia for an unpaid gas bill. That situation stabilized after pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych was elected in 2010 – all of which was taken in stride under the reset policy.

Then in June 2013, Russia infuriated the elites by passing a national ban on "gay" propaganda to children. This action, applauded by morally conservative Eastern Europe, including Ukraine, represented a direct threat to EU expansion plans, and to the global sexual revolution by which the elites weaken target nations by undermining the marriage-based family foundations of their society.

It also personally offended purported homosexual Barack Obama who had tasked all agencies of the U.S. government in 2011 to prioritize "gay rights" by official Presidential Memorandum.

Thus, from June 2013, U.S. policy turned hostile to Russia, exhibited most clearly at the February 2014 Olympics in Socci, Russia, where many government-backed U.S. and EU leftists staged pro-LGBT protests designed to humiliate and punish the Russians.

Then, in November 2013, Ukraine declined to sign an agreement to integrate more closely with the EU, undoubtedly in part because of the EU's LGBT agenda.

Importantly, the new Obama strategy to make Russia an international pariah centered on Ukraine. (As is true of individuals, nations that oppose the LGBT agenda must be discredited or destroyed.)

Obama knew a successful pro-globalist "regime change" in Ukraine would force Putin to seize control of its key military bases in Crimea and other strategically critical territory (analogous to American interests in Hawaii). That would allow Obama to characterize Putin as the aggressor and Russian policy as "expansionist" when the opposite was true.

The Soros-funded network of owned-media and street activist groups had been in Ukraine for years, which he publicly admitted in 2014: "I set up a foundation in Ukraine before Ukraine became independent of Russia. And the foundation has been functioning ever since and played an important part in events now."

The 2014 Obama/Soros coup was folded into the ongoing Orange Revolution now featuring antifa-style masked thugs creating social chaos through violence (though they deny the violence), while the Obama team orchestrated the replacement of President Yanukovych with Petro Poroshenko. Their actions were exposed in April 2014 when Victoria Nuland, assistant secretary of state for European affairs, was caught on tape conspiring with Geoffrey Pyatt, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. In the Nuland/Pyatt conversation, Joe Biden was identified as the closer who would seal the deal with the new Ukrainian puppets.

On Feb. 1, 2015, Obama himself admitted to orchestrating the coup. As reported on CNN, Obama said, "[Putin] was caught off-balance by the protests in the Maidan and Yanukovych then fleeing after we had brokered a deal to transition power in Ukraine."

Then Biden bragged on tape to forcing the resignation of Ukraine's chief prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, through extortion of Poroshenko by threatening to withhold a billion dollars in U.S. aid. Why? Because Shokin was investigating the Democrats' crimes in Ukraine.

So here we are in November 2019, witnessing the Democrats frantically attempting to remove President Trump over the most frivolous of charges when the historical record of arguably very serious criminal activities, some of which is publicly admitted in leftist media outlets by the perpetrators, condemns the top tier Democratic leaders out of their own mouths.

The Russian Collusion witch hunt is its last stages and those with eyes to see can finally recognize the elitists' top goal (other than removing the president from office) has always been to strangle Trump's promised U.S./Russian partnership against globalism in its crib, and that Ukraine is literally the crime scene where the main actions in furtherance of the conspiracy played out.