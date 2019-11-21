Ukrainian MP: Biden and partners took $16.5 million 'stolen from citizens'

A Ukrainian member of parliament says that Hunter Biden and his corporate cronies made $16.5 million from the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings.

Hunter Biden, and his father, Democratic 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden, have been fending off concerns raised by Hunter Biden's deal with Burisma while his father was vice president.

He was receiving some $83,000 a month for being on the board of a company in an industry in which he had no experience.

Joe Biden is on video boasting he threatened Ukraine officials the U.S. would withhold aid if they didn't fire the general prosecutor, who was investigating Burisma at the time.

The Zerohedge blog reported an "indictment drawn up by Ukraine's Office of the Prosecutor General against Burisma owner Nikolai Zlochevsky claims that Hunter Biden and his partners received $16.5 million for their 'services' - according to Ukrainian MP Alexander Dubinsky of the ruling Servant of the People Party."

"Dubinsky made the claim in a Wednesday press conference, citing materials from an investigation into Zlochevsky and Burisma."

The politician said, "Zlochevsky was charged with this new accusation by the Office of the Prosecutor General but the press ignored it. It was issued on November 14."

He added: "The son of Vice-President Joe Biden was receiving payment for his services, with money raised through criminal means and money laundering. Biden received money that did not come from the company’s successful operation but rather from money stolen from citizens."

Dubinsky explained payments to Hunter Biden were just one way money is removed from Ukraine.

He charged that they are "money laundering operations" involving politicians from the Yanukovich administration.

"This system is still working under the guidance of the current managerial board of the National Bank, ensuring that money flows in the interest of people who stole millions of dollars, took it offshore and bought Ukrainian public bonds turning them into the Ukrainian sovereign debt," said Dubinsky.

The Gateway Pundit blog cited a Tass report that said: "The Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General has drawn up an indictment against the owner of the Burisma Holdings energy company, ex-Ecology Minister Nikolai Zlochevsky, that contains information that the son of former US Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter, as a Burisma board member along with his partners received $16.5 million for their services, Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada MP from the ruling Servant of the People party Alexander Dubinsky told a press conference on Wednesday, citing the investigation’s materials. According to him, the money came from duplicitous criminal activity."

The Gateway Pundit said new memos released earlier this month reveal Burisma Holdings pressured the Obama State Department to help end the corruption investigation during the 2016 election, just one month before then-Vice President Joe Biden forced Ukraine to fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin.