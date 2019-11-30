University lecturer denies Jews ever lived in the Middle East

One of the most thoroughly corroborated accounts of history ever, the Bible, is completely wrong, says a university teacher.

In fact, both religious texts – as well as non-religious documentation – showing the presence of Jews in the Holy Land in ancient times are made up.

That's according to Riyah Al-Aileh, a Palestinian political science lecturer for Al-Azhar University.

He said Jews only arrived in Israel as "invaders 70 years ago."

The outlandish claim was captured and reported by Palestinian Media Watch.

"Palestinian Authority policy is to routinely deny the entire Jewish history in the Land of Israel. Jews were never here, the PA says, until they came and 'occupied' Palestine in 1948. Palestinian Media Watch has documented that the PA habitually refutes the authenticity of the numerous archeological artifacts and non-Biblical sources that testify to the Jewish presence and nationhood thousands of years ago. "

The report said that denial still is strong.

"The following are three recent examples of this Palestinian denial of Jewish presence and history, showing that the PA’s political message passed on by Palestinian leaders for decades has been successfully adopted and is being repeated even by Palestinian academics," PMW reported.

The first was Al-Aileh, whose comments came on official PA TV.

He said, "The Jews claim that they were in Palestine 2,000 years ago. If we look at the history we will see that they were not in Palestine in the past, but rather only as invaders less than 70 years ago. For these 70 years they have been invaders, like the Hyksos, the Byzantines, the Persians, and [British] colonialism."

About the same time a comment came from Abir Zayyad, "an archaeologist and member of Fatah's Jerusalem branch."

He stated there's "no archaeological evidence" of Jews in Palestine.

Then author Haidar Massad claimed, "I wrote a novel called 'The Palace' that was published in 2019. This novel … is about the falsification of the historical geography in the Zionist and Talmudic (i.e., Jewish) narrative… The read can establish … that in this land, Palestine, which has always been Arab – the children of Israel were never there."