WaPo reporter: Dems getting 'cold feet' about impeachment

Some House Democrats are getting "cold feet" as worries grow about public opposition to the partisan impeachment investigation against President Trump, according to a Washington Post reporter.

Rachel Bade explained on CNN's "Inside Politics" that the question initially, when the impeachment inquiry was announced, was whether or not Pelosi could "peel off any Republicans in this final impeachment vote."

"But I think increasingly the question is becoming, does she lose more Democrats," Bade said.

She explained that Republicans have "unified behind the president."

Although only two Democrats voted against the impeachment inquiry rules, she said, "We are hearing behind the scenes there are more moderates who are getting cold feet."

She noted Politico reported some vulnerable House Democrats in swing districts are being pummeled by ads by Republican-aligned groups focusing on impeachment. The incumbent Democrats, Politico said, are demanding a much stronger counteroffensive from their party and its allies.

The GOP-aligned groups have spend $8 million on TV spots this cycle in battleground districts, Politico reported.

"It's like someone taped our arms to our side and punched us in the face,” one Democrat told Politico, which notes that the ad gap has been raised with Pelosi at caucus meetings.

Politico noted that impeachment ranked last in a list of 11 government priorities among independents in a recent Politico poll.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman, has said that senior White House officials believe there's a better than 50-50 chance that Pelosi will decide to avoid a Senate trial.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said, according to The Hill, said Democrats might opt for a censure vote.

"There's a growing school of thought that rather give Senate Republicans or the White House an opportunity on a level playing field on a large stage, Democrats would be better off just saying, 'We're going to look out for the country, not drag the country through this, we’ve made our point,' and have a vote of censure-ship,'" he said.

A new national poll from Emerson College showed support for impeachment has declined since October, when 48% of registered voters supported it and 44% opposed it, The Hill reported. Now 45% of voters oppose impeaching Trump while 43% percent support it.

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said Monday the White House is preparing for a Senate trial but won't rule out that House Democrats might not to vote on articles of impeachment.

"We're preparing for both eventualities," she told CBS News.