Warren buys CNBC commercial time to blast billionaires

'The worst in politicians as she's trying to demonize wealthy people'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 13, 2019 at 8:42pm
(CNBC) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren is launching a new attack on the billionaires who have criticized her proposed taxes and policies with a new ad set to air on CNBC this week, according to a campaign aide.

Titled “Elizabeth Warren Stands Up to Billionaires,” the ad takes aim at longtime investor Leon Cooperman, former CEO of TD Ameritrade Joe Ricketts, former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein and Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel.

The ad will premiere Thursday on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” which airs at 9 a.m. ET, and Jim Cramer’s “Mad Money,” which airs at 6 p.m. ET, in all New York and Washington, D.C., markets, the aide added. The ad will be part of a digital buy, as well.

