WHEW! Court cancels $100,000 fine for short-term rental

A stunning plan in Miami Beach to fine homeowners from $20,000 to $100,000 for doing short-term rentals has been struck down by a state court.

Officials with the Goldenwater Institute have revealed the "resounding victory."

"This ruling vindicates the property rights of all Miami Beach homeowners who share their homes as short-term rentals," said Goldwater Institute Senior Attorney Matt Miller, lead attorney for plaintiff Natalie Nichols, a Miami Beach homeowner. "Home-sharers in Miami Beach no longer have to fear that they will end up in financial ruin for exercising this essential property right."

The trend is developing all across the country, where homeowners may choose to rent their residences for overnight guests – sometimes as a way to make a mortgage payment or fund home improvements.

"But in Miami Beach, just a single violation could bring a home-sharer to the brink of financial collapse," the institute report explained. "Indeed, Miami Beach was … home to the highest home-sharing fines in the country."

The institute argued to the court that the fines were excessive and violated state law, and Judge Michael Hanzman of the 11th Judicial Circuit of Florida agreed, issuing a 26-page opinion that called them "in jarring conflict with [state law] and are therefore illegal and unenforceable."

The Florida legislature has established a limit of $1,000 per day fines imposed by local officials.

Nichols explained, "Like many others in Miami Beach, I bought properties in a resort town in a neighborhood where it was, at the time, legal to conduct short term rentals. At the height of the recession, when property values had dropped 75%, the city stripped us of our property rights, directly causing foreclosures and short sales. I am pleased that the court ruled to protect property rights today. This is a win for our community and visitors and should revitalize our great city."

The ruling struck down city limits entirely, meaning home-sharing no longer is illegal in Miami Beach.

The institute reported real estate expert Ross Milroy noted that's good news.

"Since banning short-term rentals, property owners in Miami Beach have been irreparably harmed," Milroy said. "Over the past few years, they have experienced a significant loss in property values and incomes, while being stripped of their property rights. This is a much-needed step to restore confidence in the real estate market."

"Cities across Florida should take note: draconian fines and unreasonable bans that punish responsible homeowners violate state law," said Goldwater Institute Executive Vice President Christina Sandefur. "Cities can respect property rights, embrace economic opportunity, and regulate effectively if they focus on enforcing nuisance ordinances against bad actors."