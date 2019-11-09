Whistleblower attorney: 'I've gotten clearances for guys who had child-porn issues'

(ZERO HEDGE) As we learn more about the apparatus behind the effort to impeach President Trump, questions about the Democratic operative attorney representing a CIA whistleblower at the heart of the inquiry have emerged.

On Thursday it emerged that the attorney, Mark Zaid (linked to Clinton, Schumer and John Podesta), tweeted "We will get rid of him," in reference to President Trump, followed weeks later with the tweet "#coup has started" in support of fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who refused to enforce an Executive Order banning the admission of refugees from certain countries.

Zaid is the founder and director of the James Madison Project, which still lists Clinton campaign manager John Podesta as a member of its board in a hidden area of the website (archive here).

What Zaid hasn't addressed is why his alleged YouTube channel 'liked' videos about "Disney Girls," and why he enjoys going to children's theme parks alone based on his social media history.

