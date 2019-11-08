SECTIONS
Front Page
Print

White House sees blueprint for stonewalling Democrats

Congress drops subpoena rather that await court decision

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 8, 2019 at 8:57am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- As House Democrats prepare for public impeachment hearings next week, White House officials say there is an overlooked ray of good news after Democrats dropped a subpoena rather than risk an unfavorable ruling and a loss of time.

Charles Kupperman, deputy to former national security adviser John Bolton, on Wednesday challenged a subpoena to appear privately before the House Intelligence Committee. Democrats dropped the request rather than wait for a Dec. 10 court hearing.

A day later, Bolton did not appear for a scheduled voluntary deposition. He also is represented by Charles Cooper, Kupperman's attorney.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×