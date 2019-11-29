Women in hijabs fight over Black Friday vacuum

Consumers' demands for the latest goods, and sellers' insistence on sales that boost their bottom line, often move into the uncivil during the Black Friday sales, those sales that for years launched the Christmas shopping season, right around and after Thanksgiving.

2019 appeared to be no different.

The American Mirror cited a video showing how at a Walmart "two women in hijabs fought over a vacuum, forcing several employees to intervene."

"The two women argued as the store employee looked thoroughly annoyed at having to referee the situation between two adults," the report said. "They were both determined to get the Shark model at a deep discount."

NBC reported the National Retail Federation expected 165 million people shopping in stores and online this weekend.

Sought-after goods were forecast to be electronics, clothes, home goods and such.

"Americans spent a record $4.4 billion online on Thanksgiving Day, according to Adobe Analytics. Nearly half of those purchases were purchased on smartphones, up 19 percent from last year," the report said.

Yahoo reported Friday was expected to be the biggest shopping day of the holiday season, with sales hitting $40 billion globally.

In the past, employees have been injured by crowds bursting into big box stores at opening, and conflicts between shoppers vying for a limited number of low price items have been legion.

This year the turmoil has moved worldwide.

Officials say one of the influences is a Buy Nothing Day, started by Ted Dave. It suggests that people "buy less, live more."

Demonstrations also were planned worldwide on Friday, according to USA Today, by climate activists.

"Young people," the report said, were "to protest overconsumption and draw attention to climate change ahead of a United Nations climate conference."

Lillie Schneyer, a coordinator for an event in Chicago, said, "We will be disrupting business as usual to make sure shoppers cannot ignore the climate emergency."

The publication noted Ethyl Ruehman, 20, a freshman at Indiana University, planned to be at a "Day of Defiance" at a nearby shopping mall.

The wildly radical Extinction Rebellion said its members would be in New York City to walk slowly and silently through a store, pushing empty shopping carts.

They were trying to point out the "ravages of overconsumption," the report said.

Reuters in said in France, activists staged protests against online seller Amazon and tried to blockade a shopping mall in Paris.

"In Spain, protesters also put up a banner in the heart of Madrid that read: 'Consumerism = climate crisis,'" Reuters said.

The Sun reported fights in a Pennsylvania clothing store, and "In Fremount, California, there were reports of a gun scare after someone shouted the word 'shooter' in a branch of retail giant Target."