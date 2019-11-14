SECTIONS
Worst flooding in 50 years hits Venice

Water levels topped 6 feet

Published November 14, 2019 at 9:51am
(FOX NEWS) -- The worst flooding to strike Venice in more than 50 years has officials in Italy set to declare a state of emergency Thursday after water levels that topped 6 feet inundated the city.

Water levels reached 6.14 feet late Tuesday, the second-highest level ever recorded in the city and just 2 1/2 inches lower than the historic 1966 flood. It was followed by another high tide on Wednesday that caused widespread flooding and power outages.

"The disaster that hit Venice is a blow to the heart of our country," Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a Facebook post. "It hurts to see the city so damaged, its artistic heritage compromised, its business activities on its knees."

