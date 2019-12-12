12 killed as plane goes down after takeoff

(FOX NEWS) -- A plane carrying nearly 100 passengers and crew on board crashed into a two-story building in Kazakhstan shortly after taking off Friday, killing at least 12 and injuring more than 54.

Officials said the Bek Air aircraft – identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner – had just taken off from Almaty International Airport when it lost altitude at 7:22 a.m.

There were 98 passengers and crew aboard. At least 54 people were hospitalized with injuries, at least 10 of them were in critical condition.

