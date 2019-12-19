267 million - mostly American - Facebook users IDs, names, phone numbers exposed online

(DAILY MAIL) The records of hundreds of millions Facebook users was discovered in a online forum on the dark web.

The unsecure database contained the IDs, phone numbers and full names of 267 million users, most of which reside in the US.

Although it is not yet clear how the sensitive information was exposed, experts speculate the database was compiled through an illegal process called ‘scraping’ – automated bots copied public information from Facebook profiles.

Read the full story ›