4 blessings a Jubilee Year can bring you in 2020

Dec. 28 marks the most significant date in my life. On this date in 1969 I was born again and began the adventure of a fresh start in life.

Previously, I was spiritually lost as a drummer for the Cleveland rock group The Lost Souls. We're not in the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame, but Joe Walsh and the James Gang, Phil Keaggy and Glass Harp, Alice Cooper, the Outsiders and Eric Carmen were all locals as I departed the music scene with my newfound freedom in Christ.

The Bible speaks of a Year of Jubilee (Leviticus 25 and 27) every 50 years signifying the opportunity to start over, be liberated from enslavement and gain economic blessing. It's what Jesus declared upon launching His ministry (Luke 4:18-19) and what I'm celebrating five decades after He "brought me out of darkness into His marvelous light" (1 Peter 2:9).

The early Christian colonists put a passage from Leviticus 25 on the Liberty Bell: "Proclaim Liberty Throughout All the Land Unto All the Inhabitants thereof ..." (v.10). They intended to lay hold of God's promises in the New World and enjoy liberty and prosperity as God's covenant-keeping people.

As Naomi had lost hope for her future and family described in the book of Ruth, she entered a Jubilee year of renewed blessings, returned to her roots, was reunited with her family and enjoyed a wonderful inheritance instead of horrible hardship.

Entering 2020 are you ready to have a fresh start and experience some Jubilee Year blessings I'm honored to share with you and your family? Do you desire fruitfulness and yearn for a breakthrough? Have you learned the lessons God intended from mistakes and setbacks to now "set your face like a flint" to experience more of the abundant life by faith and obedience in the year ahead?

Celebrating my 50th Year of Jubilee, knowing "It is more blessed to give than to receive" (Acts 20:35), let me encourage you with four gifts in the form of inspirational exhortations, helpful recommendations and some practical resources. Reflecting on the goodness of God in my life over 50 years, it's a privilege to pass along these blessings to you.

4 Timely Tips and Ready Resources

1. GETTING BETTER ORGANIZED

"For God is not the author of confusion but of peace. … Let all things be done decently and in order" (1 Corinthians 14:33, 40).

Starting the new year is an excellent opportunity to make necessary changes to live a more peaceful life. Determine to overcome the tyranny of the urgent, set priorities and declutter. Remind yourself regularly with this mantra: "Less clutter – more calm."

Months ago I devoted a number of days to clearing out accumulated clutter in my study, and it's made all the difference in the world! Whether it's your kitchen, closets, a desk, your study or garage, don't procrastinate any longer, but tackle the task.

Let the Good Shepherd guide you in recalibrating your life for less stress. "Psalm 23 Antithesis" by M. Hornok is a gift in the form of a poem that I give to motivate you.

"The clock is my dictator, I shall not rest. It makes me lie down only when exhausted. It leads me to deep depression. It hounds my soul. It leads me in circles of frenzy for activity's sake. Even though I run frantically from task to task, I will never get it all done. For my ideal is with me. Deadlines and my need for approval, they drive me. They demand performance from me, beyond the limits of my schedule. They anoint my head with migraines. My in-basket overflows. Surely fatigue and time pressure shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the bounds of frustration forever."

That's not a description of you anymore. Go for it!

2. PURSUING PERSONAL GROWTH

"Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one receives the prize? So run that you may obtain it" (1 Corinthian 9:24).

For the glory of God and the advancement of His Kingdom, it's important we stay committed to personal growth. Let me offer you the gift of encouragement to do something radical: Set aside some special time apart to evaluate areas of your life and ask God what He might have you do differently. Give yourself permission to do what Jesus told his disciples, "Come away by yourselves to a remote place and rest a while" (Mark 6:31).

Let me gift you with 10 benefits you'll derive from a commitment to personal growth. By so doing you will:

1. Honor God

2. Gain hope

3. Find focus

4. Create momentum

5. Increase fruitfulness

6. Expand influence

7. Extend life

8. Improve sleep

9. Draw encouragement

10. Inspire others

Are you long overdue to take a day off for solitude and silence to simply hear God's still small voice for your life?

Make sure in your areas of growth you include your health! Our "body is a temple of the Holy Spirit … therefore glorify God in your body …" (1 Corinthians 6:19-20). God wants us to live long and have maximum impact by temple maintenance!

John Wesley and George Whitfield were Christian leaders in the 1700s. George neglected his health while John was devoted to it. George died at 58. John lived till 88. The latter had 30 more years of fruitful ministry.

Dr. Oz shared a recent study of over 190,000 people showing we can reduce dementia risk by 60% irrespective of genetic background simply by making five basic lifestyle changes: 1. Healthy food choices and portion control. 2. Regular exercise. 3. Engagement in cognitively stimulating activities. 4. Avoiding tobacco exposure. 5. Moderate alcohol intake.

Receive my gift to you of this exhortation for a healthier, more productive and even more attractive you this year.

3. RECOGNIZING DIVINE APPOINTMENTS

"For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared before hand, so that we should walk in them" (Ephesians 2:10).

Make a quality decision that you will be intentional like Jesus in 2020 "to seek and to save that which was lost" (Luke 19:10). Not only is there "more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents" (Luke15:7), but you'll experience "joy unspeakable" by proactively sharing your faith consistently, relationally, naturally and enjoyably.

I'm a Christian today because an inner-city black brother gave me a ride when my car broke down, invited me to his church service and gave me a leaflet that God used to draw me to Himself.

Now simply go to the YouTube series "Loving Lifestyle Evangelism," which is a free gift to help you. You'll see five 20-minute videos to equip and inspire you! Engage for 100 minutes spread over five days, and your life will be changed and you'll be confident in sharing your faith.

4. BECOMING INFORMED INFLUENCERS

"Be wise in the way you act toward outsiders; make the most of every opportunity. Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone" (Colossians 4:5-6). [emphasis mine]

Deception abounds in our culture. Biblical illiteracy is rampant. News commentators, celebrities, sports figures and politicians propagandize unsuspecting masses. "By smooth talk and flattery they deceive the minds of naïve people" (Romans16:18b).

It's time for Christians to rise to the occasion to counter the lies by winsomely and confidently communicating truth!

Again I offer you a free gift instantly available on YouTube called the "Bullseye Challenge" – 30 compelling 3-minute videos to prepare you to engage with people boldly and from a biblically informed worldview on the hot button issues of our day!

You'll make a difference in people's lives and rescue them from deception on issues like marijuana, abortion, homosexuality, gay marriage, immigration, transgenderism, Islam, living together and social justice, to name some of the issues covered.

Here's the deal: Amidst the encroaching darkness and deception, 2020 gives you a tremendous opportunity for a new start and to do exploits! Celebrating my Year of Jubilee, I'm passionate to prepare you to be an impact player making a difference for the harvest at the end of the age!

"Those who are wise shall shine as the brightness of the expanse of heaven, and those who turn the many to righteousness as the stars forever and ever" (Daniel 12:3).