Is 40 the new 60? Most adults' bodies start to break down in their 40s

(STUDY FINDS) -- LONDON — Nobody ever said growing old is fun. Still, a surprising recent survey of 2,000 British adults finds that most people are feeling some serious wear and tear on their bodies as early as their mid-forties. The average respondent will start to notice their knees creaking and cracking around 47, notice hearing deterioration at 49, and start to feel intense back pain around 44.

Enjoy your sense of smell while you still can, as the average respondent says their nose began to dull around 46. Ankles will also start to seriously weaken around the age of 47.

Joints are another common problem, with three in four respondents saying they deal with joint pain on a daily basis. On average, joint pain starts to pop up around the age of 49.

