Biden: Jail fossil-fuel executives for global warming

Fossil-fuel executives should go to jail if they do not act responsibly, Joe Biden declared at a campaign town hall in New Hampshire on Monday.

The leader among 2020 Democratic presidential candidates spoke of "holding them liable for what they have done, particularly in those cases where your underserved neighborhoods and ... you know the deal."

"And by the way, when they don’t and they’re deliberate, put them in jail," Biden said, reported the Daily Caller.

See Biden's remarks:

At the same event, Biden also took a swipe at coal miners, suggesting they find a new career path.

"Anybody who can go down 3,000 feet in a mine can sure as hell learn to program as well," Biden said.

Later, he added, "Anybody who can throw coal into a furnace can learn how to program, for God's sake!"