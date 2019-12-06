6 Saudis arrested over Pensacola Naval Base shooting including three who FILMED attack

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Six Saudi nationals have been arrested after an Air Force trainee - also from Saudi Arabia - opened fire at a naval base in Florida, killing three people and injuring eight.

The men were detained near the scene of the shooting, which took place at Naval Air Station in Pensacola early Friday morning. It is currently unclear why they have been taken into custody.

Three of the six Saudis were seen filming the entire incident as it unfolded, a source told The New York Times on Friday evening.

No officials have yet stated whether any of them were students inside the classroom where the shooting occurred.

