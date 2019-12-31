SECTIONS
Diversions Faith U.S.
Print

65,000 college students ring in New Year worshiping Jesus

'The One whose name is above every name'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 31, 2019 at 4:50pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- It's not your typical college New Year's party — more than 65,000 young Christians gathering in an Atlanta stadium to kick off a new decade with worship, prayer and Bible teaching.

While a Pew Research Center survey shows the "nones" or religiously non-affiliated Americans are increasing, with a decline in Christians over the last decade, the sold-out conference Passion 2020 seems to be outright defying that.

Over the next three days, thousands of millennials and Gen Zers – along with their church and campus leaders – will be filling up the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Passion founders Louie and Shelley Giglio as hosts and music by the Passion Band.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×