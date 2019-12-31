65,000 college students ring in New Year worshiping Jesus

(FOX NEWS) -- It's not your typical college New Year's party — more than 65,000 young Christians gathering in an Atlanta stadium to kick off a new decade with worship, prayer and Bible teaching.

While a Pew Research Center survey shows the "nones" or religiously non-affiliated Americans are increasing, with a decline in Christians over the last decade, the sold-out conference Passion 2020 seems to be outright defying that.

Over the next three days, thousands of millennials and Gen Zers – along with their church and campus leaders – will be filling up the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Passion founders Louie and Shelley Giglio as hosts and music by the Passion Band.

