8-year-old tops YouTube list of high earners with $26 million

Boy has 22.0 million subscribers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 20, 2019 at 12:09pm
(CNN) An eight-year-old boy who reviews toys on YouTube has been named by Forbes as the platform's highest earner in 2019.

Ryan Kaji, whose channel Ryan's World has 22.9 million subscribers, earned $26 million in 2019 -- up $4 million from his earnings in 2018, when he also gained the highest-earning YouTuber spot.

Forbes estimates that the ten highest earners on YouTube, which is owned by Google (GOOGL), brought in a total of $162 million between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019.

