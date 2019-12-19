SECTIONS
World
Print

More than 80 Polish towns declare themselves 'LGBTQ-free zones'

E.U. Parliament just voted to condemn practice, demand government revoke symbolic declarations

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 19, 2019 at 4:12pm
Print

(VICE) The European Parliament has finally taken a stand against rising state-backed homophobia in Poland, where more than 80 towns have declared themselves “LGBTQ-free zones” amid a heated culture war over gay rights.

MEPs voted by 463 votes to 107 Wednesday in favor of a resolution condemning discrimination against LGBTQ people in Poland, and explicitly calling on the Polish government to revoke discriminatory measures such as the “LGBTQ-free zones,” established by dozens of conservative local authorities that have symbolically declared themselves free from “LGBTQ ideology.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×