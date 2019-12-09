9 in 10 Americans have been victimized by an online scam

(STUDY FINDS) -- NEW YORK — The digital age we all currently live in has brought with it a unique set of new security worries. Virtually every aspect of life, such as banking, communication, shopping, etc, now takes place online. But, with that convenience also comes the possibility that malicious scammers or hackers may get their hands on your personal and private data. Unsettlingly, a new survey finds that 90% of the 2,000 Americans involved in the research have been a victim of an online scam, fraud, data breach, identity theft, or social media hacking.

According to the survey, which was commissioned by MoneyGram, the most common digital security threat facing Americans today is some type of scam, with 63% of respondents saying they’ve been hoodwinked in this way before. Examples of common online scams include fake romantic requests or fake offers leading the victim to transfer money to someone they don’t know.

Additionally, 56% said they’ve been the victim of fraud, and 54% said they’ve had their social media account hacked. Nearly half of the respondents (49%) have been the victim of a data breach.

