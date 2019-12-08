Abortion promoter: 'We are eugenicists'

The abortion industry in America is nothing more than a collection of eugenicists, "slapping a Band-Aid on a huge problem," according to a key leader in that industry.

The stunning condemnation came from Amanda Reyes of the Yellowhammer Fund, an organization established just two years ago to pay for costs for abortion patients.

"If all we do as an organization is pay for abortions for low-income people, we are eugenicists," Reyes said in a recent report in the New York Times. "That is not transformational work. That is slapping a Band-Aid on a huge problem."

TRENDING: House Minority Leader McCarthy fires back at Pelosi after 'I don't hate Trump' rant

It's not the first time the term "eugenicist" has been applied to abortionists.

Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger was a proponent of racial eugenics. In a book, she described the poor and immigrants as "human weeds, "reckless breeders" and "spawning … human beings who never should have been born."

Sanger also wrote: "The main objects of the Population Congress would be to apply a stern and rigid policy of sterilization and segregation to that grade of population whose progeny is tainted, or whose inheritance is such that objectionable traits may be transmitted to offspring … to give certain dysgenic groups in our population their choice of segregation or sterilization."

The New York Times reported an abortion promotion by Elizabeth Dias and Lisa Lerer discussed how pro-life laws are becoming more common in various states.

In fact, Alabama adopted a law with jail terms for abortionists, triggering liberal Rep. John Rogers.

"Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later. You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later," he said.

Abortion promoters are concerned about the viability of the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision establishing a right to abortion because of President Trump's two conservative nominations to the Supreme Court. And advances in scientific technology have provided more evidence for the personhood of the unborn child.

In fact, Associate Justice Harry Blackmun, the author of the Roe opinion, admitted, "If this suggestion of personhood [of the unborn] is established, [the pro-abortion] case, of course, collapses, for the fetus' right to life would then be guaranteed specifically by the [14th] Amendment."

The Times noted: "In a six-month period this year, states across the South and Midwest passed 58 abortion restrictions. Alabama banned the procedure almost entirely. Lawmakers in Ohio introduced a similar bill shortly before Thanksgiving. And in March, the Supreme Court will hear its first major abortion case since President Trump added two conservative justices and shifted the court to the right; how it rules could reshape the constitutional principles governing abortion rights."

The Times report condemned "abortion rights advocates and leading reproductive rights groups" for their "crucial miscalculations."

The Times report included a number of comments from abortionists lamenting the decline in support for their activities.

Ilyse Hogue of the National Abortion Rights Action League said abortionists need more support and more money.

She warned, "The trajectory we are on will outlaw service."

Reyes said she wants started "reproductive justice centers" to compete with pro-life crisis pregnancy centers.

The Daily Wire noted her comments were in a piece "dissecting the Left's fracture on abortion messaging and spending."

The report said, "It remains unclear if Ms. Reyes was directing her remarks to Planned Parenthood, specifically, or in the general direction of the hard Left."

It also noted, "To this day [Planned Parenthood] is the national leader in providing abortions to black women."

The Times report described how abortionist industry players have been supporting Democrats for some time, giving them $1.1 million in the 2018 election cycle, to just $5,735 for the GOP.

They've also changed their messaging, calling for abortion with no stipulations.