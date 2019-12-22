SECTIONS
ACLU calls for tampons in men's rooms in order to achieve 'menstrual equity'

'Menstrual stigma and period poverty can hit trans and non-binary people particularly hard'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 21, 2019 at 9:09pm
(FOX NEWS) The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is calling for men's restrooms to include tampons in order to prevent discrimination against "every person who menstruates."

"While free menstrual products are not uniformly provided in women’s restrooms, they are almost never available in men’s restrooms, even for pay," the group said in a statement Tuesday.

"Men’s restrooms are also less likely to have a place to dispose of these products conveniently, privately, and hygienically."

