Al Gore says Democrats should run on the Green New Deal

(THE HILL) Former Vice President Al Gore has said that Democratic presidential candidates should run on the Green New Deal.
Gore told Politico that the concept of a Green New Deal is a "broad brushstroke, bold proclamation, the details of which are designed to be filled in later."
He also said he had met with candidates, but declined to name them.
The Democrat and environmentalist, who ran for president himself in 2000, told the news outlet that "the prospects are excellent" that a Democratic president would prioritize climate change.