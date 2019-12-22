Alone time more important for relationships than dates, survey says

(STUDY FINDS) -- NEW YORK — How important is some “me-time” to you when it comes to romance? A recent survey of 2,000 Americans finds that a substantial 85% believe that being allowed ample time to themselves is key for a healthy relationship — even more so than going on dates! In fact, 41% said they would actually break up with their romantic partner if they didn’t leave them alone from time to time.

The survey, commissioned by Elements Massage, also revealed that 82% believe some healthy time away from their partner actually makes their relationship stronger. Another 58% said they encourage their partner to spend time alone. Overall, many respondents even said that carving out some “me-time” is among their biggest priorities.

The average ideal amount of alone time is 51 minutes per day, according to the survey, or about six hours a week.

