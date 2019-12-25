Anti-Christian Joy Behar gets surprise from 30,000 angry viewers who call network

A host of "The View" and notable anti-Christian Joy Behar made disparaging comments against Christianity in early February, and now her network is seeing just how big of a mistake that was.

“It’s one thing to talk to Jesus, it’s another thing when Jesus talks to you,” Behar said while discussing Vice President Mike Pence's strong Christian faith. “That’s called mental illness if I’m not correct.”

The comments received a chorus of laughter from the show's co-hosts as well as those in the crowd.

However, the Media Research Center and thousands of Christians weren't laughing.

Shortly after Behar made her remarks, the MRC began a campaign calling on ABC to hold the show's co-hosts accountable for spreading "anti-Christian bigotry."

The campaign appears to be gaining momentum because, as of Wednesday morning, ABC received over 30,000 calls from angry viewers, Fox News reported.

However, that's not all. Disgruntled viewers also contacted the show's advertisers, including Oreo, Home Advisor and Clorox. As noted by the MRC, the number of calls to advertisers has soared to over 6,000.

MRC president Brent Bozell also published an open letter to the network, urging them to "right this wrong."

"Make no mistake, the slurs against the Vice President’s faith insult millions of Christians and are unacceptable," he wrote. "If there are no on-air apologies after this deplorable episode, Christians will tune out ABC programming across the board. And we will do our best to encourage it."

He added: “I am sure the advertisers of ‘The View’ will be just as appalled as I am about the anti-Christian remarks made on the show."

Bozell ended the letter with one final jab -- a thinly-veiled threat, "I hope you are able to take the appropriate action before we begin."

In a video announcing the campaign, Bozell stated that the MRC's goal is to "put all these anti-Christian bigots on notice for once and for all."

As reported by The Western Journal, Pence aired his grievances with Behar and ABC immediately after the remarks surfaced.

“I actually heard that ABC has a program that compared my Christianity to mental illness. And I’d like to laugh about it, but I really can’t,” Pence said in an interview with C-SPAN.

“Tens of millions of Americans today will have ash on their foreheads to mark the beginning of Lent,” he continued, referring to Ash Wednesday. “To have ABC maintain a broadcast forum that compared Christianity to mental illness is just wrong.”

