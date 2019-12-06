SECTIONS
Front Page
Print

AOC caught mis-stating new food stamp rule

Claims her family 'might've just starved'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 6, 2019 at 9:29am
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., received pushback Thursday after claiming her family "might've just starved" had the Trump administration's tightened requirements for food stamp recipients been in place when her father died in 2008.

Critics claimed the freshman congresswoman misrepresented the new rule, pointing out that it applies only to childless, able-bodied adults under 50.

The Agriculture Department (USDA) finalized the first of three proposed rules targeting the Supplemental Nutrition Program, known as SNAP. The plan announced Wednesday will limit states from exempting work-eligible adults from having to maintain steady employment in order to receive benefits.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







AOC caught mis-stating new food stamp rule
U.S. adds 266,000 jobs in November
Gunman dead at Florida naval base
State Department: Estimated 1,000 citizens killed in Iran protests
Transgender activist 'shocked' gynecologists don't treat men
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×