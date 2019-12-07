SECTIONS
AOC in eye of Twitter storm again with Amazon's move 'back' to N.Y.

'NYC loses, and hopefully she will in next June's primary. We can't afford any more of her shenanigans!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 7, 2019 at 2:24pm
(FOX BUSINESS NEWS) Amazon's pending "return" to New York City has set Twitter on fire again after the online retail giant abandoned plans to move its second headquarters to Queens in the face of a political backlash less than a year ago.

The company has signed a new lease for 335,000 square feet inside the Hudson Yards area of Manhattan's West Side. Amazon is taking the space without any of the special tax credits and other inducements the company had been offered to build the second "HQ" in Queens, according to the company.

One supporter of Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic congresswoman who led the charge against Amazon's move to Queens, wrote on Twitter, "@AOC was unfairly criticized and attacked for standing up to one of the biggest companies in the world. That company just caved."

