SECTIONS
Education Money Politics U.S.
Print

AOC: Wealthy students 'should be able to attend tuition-free public college'

'Universal public systems are designed to benefit EVERYBODY!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 2, 2019 at 5:48pm
Print

(COLLEGE FIX) -- A prominent far-left congresswoman recently argued in favor of letting children of wealthy parents attend public colleges and universities without paying a dime, claiming that arguments against such a system constitute a “GOP talking point.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a representative of New York’s 14th congressional district, made the argument in response to Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s recently having spoken out against universal free public higher education. Buttigieg said some politicians want to make it free “even for the kids of millionaires.”

In a Twitter thread punctuated with multiple exclamation points, Ocasio-Cortez said Buttigieg’s position was “a GOP talking point used to dismantle public systems.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×