AOC: Wealthy students 'should be able to attend tuition-free public college'

(COLLEGE FIX) -- A prominent far-left congresswoman recently argued in favor of letting children of wealthy parents attend public colleges and universities without paying a dime, claiming that arguments against such a system constitute a “GOP talking point.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a representative of New York’s 14th congressional district, made the argument in response to Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s recently having spoken out against universal free public higher education. Buttigieg said some politicians want to make it free “even for the kids of millionaires.”

In a Twitter thread punctuated with multiple exclamation points, Ocasio-Cortez said Buttigieg’s position was “a GOP talking point used to dismantle public systems.”

