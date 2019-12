(BBC NEWS) -- A man who led the war on improper use of apostrophes now admits defeat, saying his grammar vigilante campaign has been brought to an end by a culture of carelessness. So what now?

The battle is over, bad grammar (as in the sign above) has won.

That was the message of retired journalist John Richards, who announced the end of his 18-year campaign to preserve the proper use of the apostrophe last month.

Read the full story ›